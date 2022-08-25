Two nabbed for axing khair trees in Nurpur forest area

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, AUGUST 24

Following a tip-off, a night patrolling team of the forest department’s field staff under Rey forest range nabbed two persons red-handed last night from the Bhadukhar forest where they had axed five khair trees.

As per information, the team led by forest guard Vinay Katoch nabbed the accused identified as Sanjiv Kumar of Kothi Chak and Gorkh Soni of Dataarpur in Mukerian tehsil bordering Punjab. The accused had converted felled trees into 11 logs and were trying to smuggle them to the Punjab area.

The duo had entered the forest on a motorcycle late last night allegedly to axe khair trees and steal precious logs. The department team seized 11 khair tree logs from the spot and the motorcycle of the accused. A pick-up jeep had also been parked away from the forest for loading stolen khair tree logs. However, on seeing the forest team, the driver fled from the spot along with his jeep.

Divisional Forest Officer Nurpur Kuldeep Jamwal said the department handed over the nabbed accused along with seized motorcycle and logs to Indora police. He said the field staff of the department was maintaining vigil to check forest mafia in the forest areas bordering Punjab.

ASP Nurpur Surinder Sharma said an FIR under section 41/42 of the Indian Forest Act and sections 379 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the accused who were arrested. They would be produced in the court on Thursday for availing police remand so that further investigations could be undertaken.

