Two nabbed with foodgrain meant for poor

Palampur, August 27
The Baijnath police last night arrested two persons along with a Tempo carrying 45 bags of rice and wheat which were purchased by the accused from local fair price shops in black market. The foodgrains were supplied by the state government to fair price shops for further disbursement to BPL, APL and IRDP families at subsidised rates.
DSP, Baijnath, BD Bhatia said the police received a phone call from panchyat representatives and some youths of Ghorpeeth village near Baijnath, stating that they had intercepted a Tempo with registration number HP 68-4292 outside the village carrying 20 bags of rice and 25 bags of wheat which were allegedly purchased by the accused from the village fair price shop.
The police team immediately reached and impounded the vehicle with the bags of food grains. and two persons were arrested.
