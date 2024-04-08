Two NHs, 146 roads blocked amid fresh snow

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 7

As many as 148 roads, including two National Highway, remain blocked in the state due to the fresh snowfall and rainfall that had occurred across the state during the last 24 hours. About 142 roads, including Leh-Manali National Highway (NH 03) and Kaza-Gramphu National Highway (NH 505), are closed for vehicular tra ffic till the summer season in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti while three roads are blocked in Kullu district. Similarly, one road each is blocked for vehicular traffic in Chamba, Kangra and Kinnaur districts.

Meanwhile, the state is expected to receive fresh snowfall and rainfall from April 10 onwards. According to the State’s Meteorological Department, snowfall in few places of higher hills and rainfall in few places of middle hills and isolated places of lower hills and plains are very likely to occur on April 10 and 11. The Department has also issued a yellow warning for several districts for April 10 and 11 resulting in thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places.

