Two Nigerians held for duping Nahan woman

Solan, April 12

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Sirmaur police has arrested two Nigerian nationals, including a woman, from Delhi for cheating a local resident of Rs 2.85 lakh. Kelechi Bright Chuckwu and Affokoi Veronique were produced in a local court today which remanded them to police custody till April 18, Additional SP Yogesh Rolta said.

In her complaint to Nahan police on April 4, Naya Bazar resident Sheetal said on February 26, she received a call from an unknown caller, who identified herself as a courier firm employee. She told Sheetal that one Manoj Kumar had sent her a courier from England for which she has to pay Rs 65,000 through G-Pay. Sheetal was said the courier contained a gold watch, an iPhone, gold bangles and cash. In all, it was worth about Rs 60 lakh, the caller said.

She again called Sheetal and asked for Rs 2.2 lakh to exchange the foreign currency. Sheetal paid the amount. She received another call where she was asked to pay GST to deliver the parcel. Smelling a rat, Sheetal sought her money back, after which the caller switched off her phone. Sirmaur SP Raman Meena set up an SIT to nab the miscreants.

