Two NIT girls found drunk on campus, expelled

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 31

Two girl students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here have reportedly been expelled from hostel by the college administration as they were found in inebriated state.

According to information, the girls went out of the campus to consume alcohol and on returning, they almost collapsed near the entrance. The sources revealed that the security staff at the gate informed the administration and the girls were given immediate medical assistance. The parents of the girls were also informed and were called to the institute.

NIT Registrar Dr Archana Nanoti said two girls were expelled from the hostel after they were found drunk. She added that strict action would be taken against those involved in drug abuse or anyone who is responsible for violating campus discipline.

