Two pairs of twins to serve in Army as Agniveers

Hamirpur, September 7
Two pairs of twins were selected as Agniveers for the Indian Army at Bilaspur today and their parents were overwhelmed with joy. The Army Recruiting Office here is conducting a recruitment rally at the Luhnu Sports Complex at Bilaspur since September 3. The twins, Akhil and Nikhil, residents of Kakdiyar village in Hamirpur district, and Gaurav and Saurav, residents of Nalwari village in Una district, passed both written and physical tests today.
Gaurav and Saurav said joining the Indian Army was their cherished dream and they tried hard to achieve it. Their parents Balwant Singh and Sunita Devi said they were proud of their sons for getting selected to serve in the Army. Akhil and Nikhil said that their farther Sunil Rathour encouraged them to join the Army. They added that joining the Army was a trend in their area and the family support was of great help in their efforts for selection.
Col Rajeshwar Bhandari, ARO, said that over 3,000 candidates were screened for physical fitness and around 1,200 were selected at the Agniveer selection rally.
