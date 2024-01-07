Two Rajasthan tourists killed, another injured in road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

Dipender Manta Mandi
Mandi, January 7
Two tourists from Rajasthan were killed and another was critically injured when the car they were travelling in met with an accident on the Chandigarh-Manali highway at 7 mile in the district on Sunday morning.
The vehicle was on its way to Manali from Jaipur in Rajasthan.
According to the police, the deceased were identified as Bhupender Chaudhary and Arihant Chhajre, both natives of Jaipur. The injured, Laxman, also a native of Rajasthan, was rushed to the zonal hospital, Mandi, for treatment.
The injured is currently in a critical condition, a police official said.
According to the police, the incident occurred when the driver lost control over the vehicle which skidded off the road and got trapped in the iron rods of an under-construction bridge in the area. One person died on the spot, while another succumbed on the way to hospital, they said.
The police have registered a case and a probe is under way to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.
