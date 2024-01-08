Two Rajasthan tourists killed in Mandi accident

Mandi, January 7
Two tourists from Rajasthan were killed and one was critically injured when the car they were travelling in met with an accident on the Chandigarh-Manali highway at 7 Mile in Mandi district this morning. The vehicle was on its way from Jaipur to Manali.
The police said the deceased were Bhupender Chaudhary and Ariyant Jain. The injured, Laxman, was rushed to the Zonal Hospital, Mandi, for treatment. He was in a critical condition, a police official said.
The police said the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a deep gorge.
Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said in preliminary investigation, it came to notice that the accident had occurred due to “rash driving”. The driver failed to negotiate a curve near Sambal nala on the Chandigarh-Manali highway and the car fell down into a gorge along the road. “The police have registered a case and an investigation is being conducted,” the SP said.
