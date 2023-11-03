Two shot dead in Nagrota Bagwan

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 2

Deepak Kumar of Jasor village, shot dead his elder brother Vipin Kumar and sister-in-law Rama Devi over a land dispute. The accused Deepak Kumar fled the spot after shooting the duo with his licensed rifle. Both the victims were shot twice and died on the spot. Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said a case had been registered and teams formed to nab the accused.

#Dharamsala