Two-storey building gutted, no casualty

Hamirpur, April 11
A two-storey residential building was gutted in a fire here and no casualties were reported, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a fire broke out in one of the rooms in the building in Raunhi village under Bhoranj sub-division, they said.
The building housed three brothers, working as labourers, with their families. They all escaped the blaze unhurt, police said.
“A sudden fire broke out in one room of the two-storey slate-clad house of Balbir Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Garib Das and all their belongings including cash, jewellery and other household items were burnt,” Gram Panchayat Pradhan Ranjana Kumari said.
The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained but primary investigation revealed that a short-circuit could have triggered the fire, police said.
