Two teenagers drown in Swan river in Himachal’s Una

Shimla, August 13
Two teenagers drowned in Swan river in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Saturday, the state disaster management department said.
Sahil (14) and Jatin (15) of Lower Bhadsali village drowned accidentally while taking bath in Swan river near Lower Batheda of Haroli sub-division at around 3.15 pm today, it said.
Both the bodies have been recovered, the department added.
