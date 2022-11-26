Two tourists killed in Manali accident

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 25

Two tourists from South India were killed when their rented motorcycle fell off the Naggar-Halan road in Manali subdivision last evening.

According to information, five friends from Tamil Nadu and Kerala had come to Manali on Tuesday. They were staying in a hotel at Vashisht. They rented three motorcycles yesterday and went for sightseeing at Naggar and its surrounding areas. While returning late in the evening, one of them lost control over his bike and applied brakes. The bike fell onto a link road below while both riders fell into a deep ditch down the hill.

Local people informed the police about the accident. The injured youth were taken to the Regional Hospital, Kullu, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Meanwhile, their companions are in a deep shock after the accident. All five youths were earlier studying in Ukraine and were brought back to India by the Union Government.

Manali DSP Hem Raj Verma said that the deceased had been identified as William (24), a resident of Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu), and Shahid (25), a resident of Kerala.

He added that the bodies had been sent to Delhi in an ambulance after a postmortem examination in Kullu. The mortal remains of both youth would be airlifted from Delhi to their native places. Further proceedings are underway.

