Two-way traffic on Manali-Leh NH to resume on May 29

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 26

Lahaul and Spiti DC Rahul Kumar today said the Manali-Leh highway would be restored for two-way traffic after opening of the stretch between Darcha and Sarchu on May 29. Earlier, it was decided that the two-way traffic on this route will be restored on June 1.

Hoteliers and homestay owners had yesterday threatened to protest in Keylong if the Lahaul and Spiti administration did not consider their demand. They were demanding opening of this highway between Darcha and Sarchu for two-way traffic so that the tourist influx to the Lahaul valley got a boost.

The DC said the nine-km road stretch from Surajtal to Bharatpur between Dacha and Sarchu was fit only for one-way traffic. Police personnel will be deployed on the stretch to regulate traffic. The movement of vehicles will be allowed between 6 am and 9 am from Darcha towards Sarchu or vice versa.

The DC said only 4x4 vehicles and vehicles with anti-skid chains would be allowed to ply on this route from Monday onwards.