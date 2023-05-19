Two-way traffic to resume on Manali-Leh NH from June 1

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 18

Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar today said the Manali-Leh highway would be restored for two-way traffic for the general public via Baralacha Pass from June 1 and all kinds of vehicles would be allowed to ply on this route.

“This highway, at present, is open only for one-way traffic for essential services. The district administration Lahaul and Spiti has allowed traffic movement on this highway only for the locals of Lahaul and Spiti and Ladakh between 7 am and 10 am beyond Darcha towards Leh or Lahaul beyond Sarchu on alternate days in case of emergency and essential services. The travelling is allowed only in 4x4 vehicles or vehicles with anti-skid chains,” he said.

Rain, thunderstorm till saturday The Border Roads Organisation carried out snow-clearing ops on the NH in Lahaul- Spiti district on Thursday morning

The roads were blocked after the higher reaches of the Lahaul-Spiti received fresh snowfall on Wednesday night

The Indian MeT Depatment issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms along with lightning at isolated places across the state

“Light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning likely at isolated places in the state till Saturday,” the MeT Department said. ANI

The DC stated that “from May 22 onwards, this highway will be opened to the general public on odd and even days till May 31 between 7 am to 10 pm. The travelling will be allowed only in 4x4 vehicles and vehicles with anti-skid chains depending on weather conditions in the region. On the odd days, the movement of vehicles would be allowed towards Lahaul and Manali from the Leh

side via Baralacha pass, while on even days, the movement of vehicles would be allowed towards Leh from the Manali-Lahaul side via Baralacha Pass.”

The DC also issued instructions to Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary to ensure the setting up of a police check post at Sarchu to coordinate with the force of the Leh administration to ensure smooth movement of traffic.