Himachal: Two withdraw papers, 13 left in bypoll fray

Shimla, June 26

Two candidates withdrew their nominations today, leaving 13 in the fray for the Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh Assembly byelections.

According to a spokesperson for the Election Department, three candidates were left in the contest in the Hamirpur constituency after the withdrawal of nomination by Independent candidate Pradeep Kumar. In the Nalagarh constituency, Independent candidate Gurnam Singh withdrew his nomination papers, leaving five candidates in the fray.

The spokesperson said that no candidate pulled out of the contest in the Dehra Assembly constituency where five candidates, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur, were contesting.

The candidates in the Dehra constituency are Kamlesh Thakur (Congress), Hoshiyar Singh (BJP), and Independent candidates Sulekha Devi, Arun Ankesh Syal, and Sanjay Sharma

In the Hamirpur bypoll, Ashish Sharma (BJP), Dr. Pushpinder Verma (Congress), and Independent Nand Lal Sharma

On the Nalagarh seat, Hardeep Singh Bawa (Congress), KL Thakur (BJP), Kishori Lal Sharma (Swabhiman Party) and Independent candidates Harpreet Singh and Vijay Singh.

