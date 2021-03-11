Two workers trapped in tunnel dead

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 7

Five workers were trapped in the tunnel of the under construction Tidong hydropower project in Kinnaur district today. While two of them died, the three others were rescued.

The mishap took place at the construction site of the project in Moorang subdivision of Kinnaur this morning. The trolley carrying the five workers overturned while they were coming out of the tunnel after their shift got over. The workers were reportedly injured as the trolley fell down after moving up almost 20 metres. The workers were engaged in work at about 180 metres underground.

The two workers, one from Jharkhand and the other from Hamirpur, could not be saved despite a massive rescue operation. The other three labourers, who were rescued, were sent for medical aid, initially to Reckong Peo and then to Rampur. They are stated to be out of danger.

“The rescue team comprising the ITBP, Army, and Disaster Response Force personnel managed to rescue three workers” said Abid Hussain Sadiq, DC, Kinnaur.