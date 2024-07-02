Two years on, 40K litre water tank yet to serve the purpose

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, July 1

The overhead water tank with 40,000 litre storage capacity that was built by the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) two years ago in the Geora gram panchayat in Nurpur assembly constituency is yet to benefit residents.

Resentment prevails among the residents, who have been facing severe water crisis, especially during summer, for the last several years.

Enquiries reveal that the JSD has failed to connect the water storage tank with its Kathal-Geora Water Supply Scheme (WSS). The electricity connection was also yet to be arranged.

Work to lay pipes underway The department has started laying pipelines to connect overhead tank with the supply scheme and has also deposited demand money for the power connection with the electricity board six months ago. — Anand Bloria, Executive Engineer, Nurpur JSD Division

The Geora gram panchayat has five wards and the residents of four wards have been promised drinking water from this tank. The residents have demanded that the newly built tank should be put to use immediately so that they could get rid of the problem of water scarcity.

Panchayat pradhan Naresh Singh said at present, the residents were being supplied water from an old water tank having capacity of 50,000 litre, which was not sufficient even to meet the requirement of 750 houses.

“The fall in the level at main source of the water supply scheme has created water scarcity in our panchayat. The JSD should work on strengthening the Kathal-Geora scheme and improve water situation at the source so that it could meet the requirement of Geora, Nagabari and Basaa gram panchayats,” he said.

Executive Engineer, Nurpur JSD Division, Anand Baloria, said the department had started laying pipelines to connect overhead tank with the main supply scheme and had also deposited demand money for the electricity connection with the electricity board six months ago.

He said the department would rationalise water supply distribution from the existing scheme to meet the requirement of the beneficiary gram panchayats.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nurpur