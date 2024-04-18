Two years on, work to widen Kullu-Manali road yet to begin

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, April 17

There is no progress in the widening of the Kullu-Naggar-Manali left bank road to two lanes, which was announced by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during his visit to Kullu in June 2021.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took over the task to widen the road to two lanes from the state PWD in January last year. The NHAI entrusted the job of the detailed project report (DPR) preparation of this 38-km stretch to Lion Engineering Consultants Private Ltd in association with the Synergy Engineers Group of Bhopal.

NHAI Regional Engineer, Kullu, Ashok Chauhan said, “The DPR work will begin after the finalisation of the alignment of the road.” The NHAI, along with the PWD, had conducted a survey of the road in October 2021. Earlier, the road was being constructed under the State Road Project Tranche-II with funding from the World Bank and the DPR was being prepared by Satra Services and Solutions Private Limited, but it was halted since the NHAI had taken over the project.

Now, the Central Government will provide the entire budget for the widening of the road to two lanes. Several flyovers, big bridges and a tunnel from Aleo to Manali have been planned on the road at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore.

Residents have repeatedly asked for the widening of the road as the recently built double-lane Kullu-Manali national highway (NH) is prone to accidents. “Earlier there was a plan to widen the highway and reportedly land was acquired for the same. Due to topographical considerations, the highway was widened to two lanes only,” rues Sachin, a Manali resident.

“Traffic moving from Manali to Kullu can be diverted through the left bank road after it is widened. Allowing one-way traffic can help in reducing mishaps,” he said.

“Widening the left bank road will also help in tourism promotion in the left bank region and boost economy. The road also serves as an alternative route if the Kullu-Manali national highway is blocked,” says Karan, a Naggar resident.

