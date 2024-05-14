Two youths die in Paonta Sahib mishap

Nahan, May 13
An outing for a group of youths from Paonta Sahib turned tragic as two of them were killed in a road accident near Kanti Mashwa on Sunday.
The three youths were seriously injured in the accident
The five youths had gone to take a bath at a waterfall in Kanti Mashwa.
On way back, their car met with an accident on Sataun road, killing two of the occupants.
While Pradeep Kumar (28), a resident of Amargarh, died on the spot, Ajay Chaudhary (22), who hailed from Jwalapur, succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital in Haryana.
The three members of the group who were injured critically have been identified as Manish Kumar (29), Anish Kumar (26) and Saurav Chaudhary (22), all residents of Amargarh, Paonta Sahib.
The local police are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.
