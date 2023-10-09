U-14 school sports tourney at Una concludes

Our Correspondent

Una, October 8

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 38th state-level school (U-14) sports tournament at Government Senior Secondary School at Saloh village in Haroli block.

Addressing the gathering, Agnihotri said sports activities were a must for the integrated development of children, adding that in today’s competitive world, one has to excel in all walks of life. He said the Saloh school will be the first ‘smart school’ of the state soon, adding that besides smart classes in each room, the school will have e-knowledge-kiosks with internet connections.

The Deputy CM called upon the students to keep away from drugs.

He said over the last two decades that he has been representing the Haroli block, there has been a landmark improvement in the educational facilities there. He said as against 10 senior secondary schools 20 years ago, there are 33 schools in the segment today, adding that a reputed institution like Indian Institute of Information Technology has also been set up here besides a central school.

Agnihotri, who also holds the charge of Ministry of Art, Language and Culture besides the Transport Departments, said new bus routes between Dharamsala, Chintpurni and Jwalaji and another between Una and Khatu Shyam will begin from the ‘Navratras’.

Assistant Director (Sports) Lalita Negi and Deputy Director Higher Education Davinder Chandel also addressed the gathering.

State (U-14) school teams for handball, basketball and hockey disciplines were selected during the tournament. These teams will represent the state in the upcoming national games.

Earlier, Agnihotri visited the Pandoga village, where a bridge has been proposed to be constructed over the Swan River, joining Haroli and Gagret segments at Pandoga and Tiuri villages, respectively. He said a sum of Rs 51 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of the 560-meter long bridge. Once completed, it will minimise travel distances, the Deputy CM added.

