U-17 chess championship witnesses record 155 participants

Dharamsala, June 9
The Himachal Pradesh Under-17 (boys & girls) State Chess championship, organised by the Kangra Chess Club under the aegis of the Himachal Pradesh State Chess Association, witnessed a record 155 participants this year.
This marks the first time in the history of the state that such a huge participation was noted for a chess event.
Players played 7 rounds in the boys category, which witnessed the participation of 107 players. Atiksh Thakur from Hamirpur bagged the first position, earning 7 points. Dushyant from Hamirpur, with 6 points, stood second while Achyut Sharma from Sirmaur, with 6 points, secured the third position.
At the two-day tournament, held at the premises of DY Patil School, Keshav Sood from Kangra earned 6 points to clinch the fourth position, while Ritesh stood fifth.
In the girl’s category, 48 players participated and 6 round were held. Suryanshi Sharma from Sirmaur district clinched the first position, securing 6 points, followed by Palak Thakur from Hamirpur, who stood second by securing 5 points. Saanvi Parihar from Kangra got third position by securing 5 points, while Shruti from Chamba stood fourth, securing 5 points. Shriya Guleria was placed fifth, securing 5 points. Amit Verma, the chief guest at the event, conferred all the winning players with trophies.
