U-17 football tournament concludes

Our Correspondent

Una, November 28

The Techtro United Football Club defeated the Himalayan Football Club, Kinnaur, 3-2 to win the state-level Under-17 Boys Football Championship that concluded at the Indira Gandhi stadium here today. Eight teams from the state participated in the tournament.

Techtro United player Ketan was adjudged the best scorer having scored three goals in the tournament, while Sahil, goalkeeper of the winning team, was declared the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Ranjit Singh Rana, a former Santosh Trophy player, was the chief guest at the final match. He gave away prizes to the winner and runner-up teams. He said that in the past few years, the level of football in Himachal Pradesh had improved. He added that young boys and girls were taking to the sport.