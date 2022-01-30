Udaipur-Miyar road blocked after avalanche

Mandi, January 29
The Udaipur-Miyar road in Lahaul and Spiti district was blocked following a snow avalanche near Karpat village today. However, no loss of life or property was reported in the incident. According to official sources, the work to restore the road is underway.
