HP University: UIT opens admission for BTech courses

University Institute of Technology (UIT), HP University, Shimla, has opened its admission window for all five BTech courses — Information Technology (IT), Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Civil Engineering (CE), Electrical Engineering (EE) and Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE) — from May 12. All five courses are AICTE approved with sanctioned intake of 60 in each branch. Interested candidates can fill the admission application form by visiting the university’s official website https://hpuniv.ac.in/.

Webinar on maths anxiety

A webinar on mathematics anxiety was held at DAV School, Kullu, in which IIT silver medalist Pranshul Saini, having master’s in Brain Science and Psychology, shared interesting techniques and activities to overcome such fears. He said mathematics was a necessary skill which is used throughout our lives and it gives a hope that every problem has a solution. He gave several suggestions and solutions for the queries raised by students and parents.

GFSSS students bring laurels

Three students of GFSSS won medals in the sub-junior boxing championship organised at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Shimla, from May 6 to 8. In the 61-kg weight category, Abhay of Class X won gold medal. He has been selected to represent the state in the national boxing meet to be held in Karnataka from May 16. In 64-kg weight category, Kanishk won silver medal and in 58-kg weight category, Aman bagged bronze medal. School Principal Sudhanshu Sharma congratulated the winners for their achievement.

Manali school cultural fest

Day Star Public School, Manali, is celebrating its annual cultural fest from May 10 to 12. On the first two days of the fest, events such as recitation, sketching, painting and slogan writings were held for the students.