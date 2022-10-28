UK fellowship for Nurpur hospital orthopaedic surgeon

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 27

Dr Shashi Kant Sharma, an orthopaedic surgeon at the Nurpur Civil Hospital, has obtained fellowship in spine surgery at the world-class Queen’s Medical Centre Campus for Spines’ Studies at Nottingham in UK. He would gain knowledge about advance study on minimal invasive spinal surgery with spine deformity correction in the centre.

Before leaving for Nottingham on Wednesday evening, Dr Shashi Kant told The Tribune that he had applied for the prestigious fellowship with my curriculum vitae (CV) and after undergoing an interview obtained it. He started joint replacement surgeries first time in the Nurpur Civil Hospital.

He graduated from Tanda Medical College and completed his post graduation in orthopaedic surgery from IGMC, Shimla. Hailing from Kashmaila village of Baldwara tehsil in Mandi district, Dr Shashi Kant before joining the state health department was associated with various social services and provided free consultation along with concessional orthopaedic treatment to poor patients for two years.

