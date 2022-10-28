UK fellowship for Nurpur hospital orthopaedic surgeon

Nurpur, October 27
Dr Shashi Kant Sharma, an orthopaedic surgeon at the Nurpur Civil Hospital, has obtained fellowship in spine surgery at the world-class Queen’s Medical Centre Campus for Spines’ Studies at Nottingham in UK. He would gain knowledge about advance study on minimal invasive spinal surgery with spine deformity correction in the centre.
Before leaving for Nottingham on Wednesday evening, Dr Shashi Kant told The Tribune that he had applied for the prestigious fellowship with my curriculum vitae (CV) and after undergoing an interview obtained it. He started joint replacement surgeries first time in the Nurpur Civil Hospital.
He graduated from Tanda Medical College and completed his post graduation in orthopaedic surgery from IGMC, Shimla. Hailing from Kashmaila village of Baldwara tehsil in Mandi district, Dr Shashi Kant before joining the state health department was associated with various social services and provided free consultation along with concessional orthopaedic treatment to poor patients for two years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Will deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels within a month: Government
Of 898 TV channels broadcast in country, 532 use foreign sat...
'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram
Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...