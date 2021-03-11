UK man dies in Lahaul and Spiti mishap

Mandi, April 21
A UK national was killed while two others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near the Shiti Nullah in Lahaul and Spiti today.
According to the police, at the time of accident, three persons were on board the vehicle. One person died on the spot, while Shamsher Singh of Manali and Vijay Kumar of Kardang village of Lahaul and Spiti suffered injuries.
SP Manav Verma said the injured were rushed to a Manali hospital. One person was critically injured, while another sustained minor injury. The cause of accident is yet unknown.
“The deceased has been identified as Jovita, 58, a citizen of England. A case has been registered and an investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the accident,” he added.
