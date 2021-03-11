UK national killed, 2 other injured in road accident in Himachal's Lahaul valley

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 21

A UK national was killed while two other persons were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell down into a deep gorge in Lahaul valley of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

According to the police, the accident occurred near Shiti nullah in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti.

One person died on the spot, while two locals, Shamsher and Vijay, suffered injuries.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma said the injured were rushed to a Manali hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Jovita, 58, a male citizen of England.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the accident.