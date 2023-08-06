UK scholarship for NIT student

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 5

A student of the Department of Physics and Photonics Science at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here was awarded the Quantum Engineering CDT International Scholarship by the University of Bristol to pursue PhD in the United Kingdom (UK).

Deepak Bhardwaj, an MSc (Physics) student, will carry out research in quantum engineering under the supervision of Prof Jorge Barreto.

Dr Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, Head of the Department of Physics and Photonics at the NIT, said Deepak would get a stipend of more than Rs 20 lakh (£19,622) for the four-year course. He said this was one of the highest scholarships offered to any student of the NIT ever. NIT Director Prof Hiralal Murlidhar Suryawanshi, Registrar Dr Archana Santosh Nanoty and faculty members of the institute congratulated Deepak for his achievement.

