Ultimatum to govt over UGC pay scales

Dharamsala, May 12
Teachers of government colleges today declined to evaluate the answer-sheets of college students.
They are demanding the implementation of the 7th pay commission recommendations by the UGC.
The move may delay the results in HPU-affiliated colleges.
President of the College Teacher Association in Nagrota Bagwan Naresh Sharma said, “We have served a seven-day ultimatum on the government to implement the 7th pay commission recommendations or we will start a pen-down strike.”
Sharma further said the government was not implementing the recommendations on the plea that the Punjab Government had not done it.
About 23 other states had implemented the 7th pay commission recommendations. The government was committing injustice with the teachers by not giving the scales.
