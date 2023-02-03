Una administration swings into action to prevent diarrhoea outbreak

Our Correspondent

Una, February 2

In view of diarrhoea cases in some areas of Hamirpur, the Una administration has swung into action to ensure the sanitation and cleaning up of all traditional water sources and storage tanks of the Jal Shakti Department.

ADC Mahender Pal Gurjar today chaired a meeting of officials from the Jal Shakti and Education Departments and MC along with the BDOs here. He directed the officials to ensure that all storage tanks for the distribution of piped drinking water were desilted and chlorinated. The ADC

said all heads of educational institutions must ensure that drinking water tanks and surrounding areas were cleaned and disinfected.