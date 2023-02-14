Una admn gears up for Hola Mohalla fair

Una, February 13
The district administration is making elaborate preparations to ensure the peaceful conduct of the upcoming Hola Mohalla fair at the Dera Baba Vadbhag Singh shrine in Mairi village, scheduled to be held from February 27 to March 9 this year.
About 5 lakh devotees, mostly from Punjab, visit the shrine during the fair every year.
Five Lakh visitors
- Around 5 lakh devotees, mostly from Punjab, visit Dera Baba Vadbhag Singh shrine at Mairi village during the fair every year
- The shrine area and its periphery will be divided into 10 sectors to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience.
In a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma, the shrine and its periphery will be divided into 10 sectors, each under the command of a sector magistrate and a sector police officer. The DC said ADC Mahender Pal Gurjar will be the mela officer, while the Amb SDM will be the additional mela officer. The Una ASP and Amb DSP have been designated as the mela police officer and mela additional police officer, respectively.
The DC further said prior permission from the ADC shall be required by the organisers of ‘langars’ and cleanliness and sanitation would have to be maintained. He directed officials of the Jal Shakti Department to ensure proper chlorination of drinking water besides its adequate supply. He also directed the Health Department to make periodical checks on the quality of food being served by the vendors and hotel owners.
Sharma directed the Health Department to set up a dispensary with adequate supply of emergency medicines and equipment to deal with any exigency.
Beating of drums, playing brass bands and other musical instruments would be totally prohibited during the fair, the DC said, adding that devotees coming in double-decker trucks and other commercial vehicles would not be allowed to enter the state’s borders.
