Una admn plans camps in remote areas from Dec 21

Our Correspondent

Una, December 19

The Una district administration has planned to organise camps on the theme of ‘Prashasan gaon ki ore’ from December 21 to 24. The aim of the campaign is to provide administrative services related to various departments to people living in areas away from subdivisional headquarters, said Una SDM Nidhi Patel while presiding over a meeting of district-level officers here.

She said that week-long activities would be dedicated to providing good administration to citizens near their homes. She added that the first camp would be organised on Wednesday at Jhalera village for the residents of Jakheda, Lalsingi, Rainsary, Takka and Jhalera villages. The second camp would be held at Nangran village on December 22 for the people of Fatehpur and Nangran.

Another camp would be held at Kuriala on December 23 for the residents of Kuriala, Jhambar and Barnoh villages, while a camp would be organised the next day at Jakhera for the residents of Bangarh, Jakhera and Bhatoli vilages. People can get certificates related to the Revenue and Health departments at these camps, including bonafide and disability certificates, said Nidhi. She directed the village-level panchayat and revenue officers to publicise information about the camps in their areas.