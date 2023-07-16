Una auto man designs, manufactures e-rickshaws

Rajesh Sharma

Una, July 15

Vipin Dhiman, a resident of Una district, has launched a ‘green’ initiative as part of the Make in India programme with the support of the Central and state governments. He manufactures self-designed e-rickshaws and 15 of these vehicles have already been sold.

Vipin (38) aspired to serve the Army, but despite having an NCC ‘C’ certificate, he could not fulfil his dream. After completing his graduation, he joined his father’s auto spare parts shop and developed a passion for automobiles.

In 2010, he joined a diploma course in automobile engineering at a private college. He also did a course in Auto CAD and later joined Mahindra Autos. In 2015, after gaining some experience, he moved to another automobile company in Dubai. While travelling in Delhi, he took a ride in an e-rickshaw and noticed some flaws in its design. The driver was getting wet when it rained and the rickshaw’s design needed to be redone, besides ensuring comfort for passengers.

He designed an e-rickshaw and decided to return to the native place from Dubai to pursue his desire of starting a manufacturing unit. Once in Una, he contacted the District Industries Department and got detailed information regarding the Startup India programme. Vipin’s designs were sent to the IIT-Mandi. After a series of interviews, his designs and models were approved. In 2019, he was invited to the IIT-Mandi for a one-year training programme.

Vipin has received a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh under the HIM Startup scheme, Rs 20 lakh under the Seed Support Programme, Rs 10 lakh under the Chief Minister Startup Scheme, besides grants of Rs 15 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh from the Incubation Centre, IIT-Mandi. He has invested Rs 15 lakh from his own pocket.

Vipin’s manufacturing unit is built on a 2,000 sq m plot in the Pandoga industrial area of Una and has seven skilled workers. With the involvement of various departments, legalities like registration of the prototype, patenting, registration with the Transport Department and a road worthiness certification were completed.

According to him, the unit has manufactured 15 vehicles, all of which have been sold. Five dealers, including one each in Chandigarh and Punjab, are associated with his manufacturing unit for the sale of e-rickshaws.

Has sold 15 vehicles

Vipin Dhiman (38) of Una district is manufacturing self-designed e-rickshaws, 15 of which have already been sold

Vipin’s manufacturing unit is built on a 2,000 sq m plot in the Pandoga industrial area of Una and has seven skilled workers

Five dealers, including one each in Chandigarh and Punjab, are associated with his manufacturing unit for the sale of e-rickshaws

#Una