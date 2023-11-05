Una bamboo project to be functional from Dec

Rajesh Sharma

Una, November 4

Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma has said that the state’s first bamboo village project, being funded by the National Bamboo Mission, would become functional in the first week of December at Ghaluwal village of the district. He inspected the progress of ongoing works at the project along with district-level officers.

Once functional, the project would help boost the cultivation and sale of bamboo by local farmers, besides processing of bamboo for use in various types of utility and decorative items. A processing unit for the facility was also nearing completion.

Sharma directed the Industries Department to complete the finishing work on the processing unit by November 15. Bamboo India, which is providing technical expertise for setting up the project, said the machinery would be installed by November 25 and master trainers from Pune would be in Una to train local artisans how to use of the machinery.

He said, “One of the major items to be manufactured here is bamboo toothbrushes and a state-of-the-art machinery is being procured for the purpose. The machinery will have the capacity to produce 75,000 toothbrushes per month. Plastic materials need to be gradually phased out to make way for biodegradable material and bamboo is a very useful wood for the purpose.”

Sharma said that besides toothbrushes, daily use items like combs, razor handles, pens, ear buds, furniture and decorative items would also be made here. He added that the machinery for curing and treating bamboo to make it more durable would also be set up here. He directed the Industries Department to expedite the work for securing electricity and water connections.

#Una