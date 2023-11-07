Una college boys lift football trophy

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 6

Government Degree College, Khad, Una district, won the football championship by defeating DAV College, Kangra, in the HPU Inter-College Football Championship (Men), which concluded at Chowgan.

Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar presided over the function and gave away prizes to the winners, runners-up, organisers and the participants. He said that such competitions helpedl in the overall development of students. He congratulated the principal and teachers of Government Model College, Chamba, for organising the event.

Principal Dr Vidya Sagar Sharma said about 26 teams from various colleges affiliated to Himachal Pradesh University and Sardar Patel University, Mandi, participated in the four-day championship.

