Una DC extends date for arms deposit

Una, April 22
Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal today extended the date for depositing licensed arms at the nearest police stations or gun houses to April 25.
Keeping in view the conduct of free and fair elections and to ensure that the voters were under no fear while exercising their franchise, the DC had earlier set the last date as April 20.
