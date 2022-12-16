Una DC honours Indian deaf cricket team captain

Our Correspondent

Una, December 15

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma today honoured Virender Singh, captain of the Indian deaf T20 men’s cricket team, and awarded him Rs 51,000.

The 39-year-old cricketer, who hails from Amb in the district, had led the team to victory at the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) T20 Champions Trophy at Ajman in the UAE in October this year.

Five teams had participated in the tournament and India had defeated South Africa in the final match.

Sharma said, “Virender Singh is a source of inspiration, not only for those who are living with physical challenges, but also for others.” The young man overcame his challenges and worked hard to achieve the feat, he added.

Virender’s brother Ashish Thakur said his brother had been practising on the ground for the past 20 years. He requested the state government to provide a suitable government job to his brother, who is Class XII pass.

#Cricket #una