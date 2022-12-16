Una DC honours Indian deaf cricket team captain

Una, December 15
Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma today honoured Virender Singh, captain of the Indian deaf T20 men’s cricket team, and awarded him Rs 51,000.
The 39-year-old cricketer, who hails from Amb in the district, had led the team to victory at the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) T20 Champions Trophy at Ajman in the UAE in October this year.
Five teams had participated in the tournament and India had defeated South Africa in the final match.
Sharma said, “Virender Singh is a source of inspiration, not only for those who are living with physical challenges, but also for others.” The young man overcame his challenges and worked hard to achieve the feat, he added.
Virender’s brother Ashish Thakur said his brother had been practising on the ground for the past 20 years. He requested the state government to provide a suitable government job to his brother, who is Class XII pass.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’