Una engineer to hold top scientific post

Una, March 15
Sham Kumar Sharma, who recently retired from the post of Chief Engineer in the Himachal Pradesh Jal Shakti Department, has been selected as Scientist ‘F’ at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation (SPM -NIWAS) in Kolkata.
This is the highest level a scientist can achieve in the scientific and research institutions of the Government of India.
A resident of Palkwah village in the Haroli Subdivision, Sharma had a 33-year-long tenure in the Jal Shakti Department. An alumnus of IIT-Roorkee, he holds MTech and PhD degrees in the field of water resources management.
Sharma said SPM-NIWAS was envisioned to carry out capacity building in states and union territories of India in the fields of public health engineering, drinking water, sanitation and hygiene—
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well