Una engineer to hold top scientific post

Una, March 15

Sham Kumar Sharma, who recently retired from the post of Chief Engineer in the Himachal Pradesh Jal Shakti Department, has been selected as Scientist ‘F’ at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation (SPM -NIWAS) in Kolkata.

This is the highest level a scientist can achieve in the scientific and research institutions of the Government of India.

A resident of Palkwah village in the Haroli Subdivision, Sharma had a 33-year-long tenure in the Jal Shakti Department. An alumnus of IIT-Roorkee, he holds MTech and PhD degrees in the field of water resources management.

Sharma said SPM-NIWAS was envisioned to carry out capacity building in states and union territories of India in the fields of public health engineering, drinking water, sanitation and hygiene—

