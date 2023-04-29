Una ex-RLA booked for cheating

Our Correspondent

Una, April 28

The Una police today booked the former Una SDM-cum-Regional Licensing Authority (RLA) and two others for allegedly conspiring to register a vehicle illegally. The FIR was registered Sections 420, 419, 423, 468, 471 and 403 of the IPC on the basis of a private complaint filed with the Judicial Magistrate, Court number 2, at Una District Courts.

As per a press note issued by the Una police, Dalvinder Singh, a resident of Rakkar Colony near Una city, hadmade a complaint in the court of the Judicial Magistrate under Section 156 (3) stating that he was the owner of a motorcycle bearing registration number HP-20-J-7786.

He had verbally agreed to sell the motorcycle to Rajeev Singh, a resident of Khalet village in Palampur tehsil, for Rs 1.7 lakh. He said that Rajeev paid him only Rs 1 lakh. However, he later came to know that the motorcycle had been transferred in the name of Rajeev without his consent.

Dalvinder said he made written complaints to the RLAs of Una and Palampur but no action was taken. He also filed written complaints at Una Sadar police station and to the SP, but all in vain.

He accused a Palampur-based public notary of attesting documents containing his forged signatures and the former Una RLA of conniving with Rajeev in committing the crime.