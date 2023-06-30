Una farmers cultivate low-chill apple varieties

Rajesh Sharma

Una, June 29

A couple of enterprising horticulturists of Una district have successfully cultivated apple in the hottest area of the state, which records temperatures above 43°C during peak summer. In a first, a couple of orchards are at present laden with fruit, ready for harvest. When mature, each plant will yield on an average 40 kg to 50 kg harvest.

The state Horticulture Department has categorised apple and dragon fruit cultivation in Una district as ‘kitchen garden’ species that get no incentives. Incentives are available only for commercially cultivated fruit such as mango, guava and pomegranate.

Amarjot Bedi, a social activist of Una city, had planted 36 apple saplings four years ago at his farm. These are in the second year of fruition. He says that during one of the district-level ‘DISHA’ meetings about four years ago in Una, he had suggested promotion of low chill apple varieties in the district to boost farmers income.

However, Bedi said the Horticulture Department had brushed aside his suggestion and he decided to go ahead on his own and planted saplings. On the basis of the success during the first three years, he planted 250 more saplings last year, which too are progressing nicely.

Apple orchardist Gurdiail Singh from Tiuri village, who has an orchard with 80 plants, also shares a similar story.

Nitin Sahota, a registered nursery owner from Palampur, who provides saplings to the farmers, said the two low chill, semi-dwarf varieties which can be cultivated in Una are ‘Anna’ from Israel and ‘Dorsett Golden’ from Bahamas. He said these varieties have been very successful in some of the hottest regions of North India.

When contacted, KK Bhardwaj, Subject Matter Specialist at the Una Horticulture Department, admitted that on the recommendations of the Horticulture University, Nauni, the department was not giving impetus to cultivation of apple in Una district. He, however, said ‘Anna’ and ‘Dorsett Golden’ varieties were harvested from May 10 to June 25, a time when fresh apple from high altitude areas is not available. He said the farmers get a good price at their orchards, adding that his clients in lower Himachal Pradesh were increasing each passing year.