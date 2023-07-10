Una flashfloods: Satti offers shelter to victims at BJP office

Our Correspondent

Una, July 9

Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti today visited the flashflood affected areas in the Una Assembly segment. When he reached Lalsingi village near the Swan river, dozens of migrant workers and their families were sitting along the road since their temporary dwellings were filled with water.

Since the district office of the BJP is located nearby in the same village, he directed the party office-bearers to provide shelter to the migrants, whose houses had been destroyed, in the party office. Satti also directed the party workers to provide them food since their utensils and grocery were washed away in the flashfloods.

The MLA talked to the officers concerned to undertake relief operations. He said, “The BJP stands with the people in distress, who can contact him or other BJP workers for assistance.” He also advised people to not go near the Swan river during heavy rainfall.