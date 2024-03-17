Una forest division gets 100 fire-fighting kits

Una, March 16
Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal today provided 100 fire-fighting kits to the Una Forest Division, keeping in view the possibility of the incidents of fire in the forest areas of the district during the summer season.
Lal distributed the kits to forest guards and members of Fire Fighting Units, one in each of the five forest ranges under the Una Forest Division.
Divisional Forest Officer Sushil Rana said a sum of Rs 3 lakh had been provided to the department for procuring the kits, which included a uniform, knapsack, water bottle and equipment to douse fires. He added that the kits would be helpful in the upcoming summer season.
