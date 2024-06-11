Una gears up for Piplu fair

Una, June 10
The district administration is making arrangements for organising the three-day district-level Piplu fair, which is held every year on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi, at Piplu village of Bangana subdivision from June 17 to 19.
The fair attracts thousands of devotees who offer a part of their wheat harvest to the deity at the ancient temple constructed under a peepal tree. Devotees from Una, Hamirpur and adjoining areas of Bilaspur district offer prayers at the temple during the fair.
In view of the fair, Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal has declared a local holiday on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi on June 18.
