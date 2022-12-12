Una gets portable X-ray machines

Our Correspondent

Una, December 11

Under the ongoing tuberculosis-free campaign, the district Health Department has received portable digital X-ray machines for the detection of the disease at the community-level.

The machines called KA-6 Handheld Digital X-ray have been funded by the Hindustan Petroleum under its corporate social responsibility.

According to a press note issued here today, Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

Dr Manju Behl said the machines had been tested successfully at Kutheda Khairla village in the

Amb subdivision.

She said the portable X-ray machines would pave the way for quick screening and early detection of TB cases, without having to transport a patient to a health institution.

“The machine not only provides high quality X-ray photographs, but is also equipped with artificial intelligence to report suspected TB cases on the basis of a patient’s symptoms by correlating these with the findings in the X-ray photographs,” said the CMO.

She said since it was a contagious disease, detection of such cases in the community and their treatment is of paramount importance to ensure a TB-free country by the end of 2025.

These machines would be used extensively in the field, including habitations of migrant workers, who could not be accessed and brought to the health institutions, she added.