Una girls take the cake

Una, May 7

Of the total 92 students who bagged the first 10 positions in the matriculation examination conducted by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, Dharamsala, this year, 10, including nine girls, hail from Una district.

Of the 10 merit holders, four are students of Gurukul Public Senior Secondary School, Pakka Paroh (Amb), while two are of Mount Everest Senior Secondary School, Kuthar Kalan, near Una city.

Shourya Bhardwaj, a student of the Gurukul School in Amb, secured 99.14 per cent marks, standing sixth in the topper list.

Three students from Una have secured 98.86 per cent marks, placing them eighth on the merit list. The students are Sanchit Dhiman and Anisha Attri, both from Gurukul School, Amb; and Sejal Thakur from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhundla, in Bangana subdivision.

Two students of the district — Anshika of Mount Everest Senior Secondary School, Kuthar Kalan; and Taman Preet Bhullar of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Memorial Public School, Sohari — have secured 98.71 per cent marks, placing them ninth on the merit list.

Four students from Una have secured 98.57 per cent marks, placing them tenth on the merit list. The students are Janvi Rana of Gurukul School, Amb; Payal Devi of Shivalik Public Senior Secondary School, Bihru, in Bangana Subdivision; Samridhi Thakur of Government Senior Secondary School, Guglehar, in Gagret Subdivision; and Akshara Dhiman of Mount Everest Senior Secondary School, Kuthar Kalan.

