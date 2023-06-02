Una hooch haul: Baddi firm’s GST number ‘misused’

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 1

Several consignments of raw spirit used in the manufacture of hooch seized in Una district recently were transported from West Bengal using the GSTIN (Goods and Services Taxpayer Identification Number) of a Baddi-based beverage company.

The Una police recently seized 420 cases of hooch bottles and 10 drums of raw spirit. As per records assessed by excise officials, a Baddi-based beverage company’s name and GSTIN were mentioned on the e-way bills. Raw spirit can’t be purchased by an unlicensed firm. Vinod Dogra, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise, Una, said no such order was placed by the Baddi firm and neither was any spirit stock found on its premises.

Una SP Arijit Sen said they had sent the samples of the raw spirit to a forensic laboratory. He said while 10 drums were seized, a probe was underway to locate the remaining consignment and the role of the Baddi firm.

A perusal of the records reveal that five barrels of the solvent valued at Rs 48,970 were dispatched from Rudrapur on May 5. Another consignment of five drums of P solvent of 200 litres each was dispatched on May 7 where the GSTIN of the Baddi firm was used.