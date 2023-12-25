Una IIIT hosts meet on soft computing

Our Correspondent

Una, November 24

The Indian Institute of Information Technology today hosted a conference on Soft Computing Theories and Applications (SoCTA) with the aim to explore advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Global experts, researchers and leaders of the IT industry participated in the conference. Gokul Butail, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister, was the chief guest on the occasion.

In a press release issued here today by IIIT Director Prof Binod Kumar Kanujia, the SoCTA provided a unique platform for attendees to engage in discussions, establish valuable connections, and explore potential partnerships between academia and industries. He said the conference had an important role to play in fostering academic excellence and research innovation, besides providing an inspiring environment for the institute’s students.

Butail said the state government was committed to providing assistance to educational institutions. Ravi Sharma, chairperson of the institute’s board of governors, said the IIIT, Una, was one of the youngest and fastest established IIITs in the country.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Una