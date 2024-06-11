Una lad tops Hotel management exam

Una: A youth, Daksh Mankotia, from Daulatpur village in Haroli subdivision here has topped the entrance exam for admission to the Army Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Bengaluru. The exam was held on May 12. Students can either opt for four-year Bachelor in Management Studies (Hotel Management) or four-year Bachelor in Hotel Management. Daksh’s father Avtar Singh has retired from the Indian Army as an Honorary Captain, while his mother Kanta Devi is a housewife. Daksh’s mother said she is proud that her son has topped a national-level entrance exam.
