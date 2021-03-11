Una: Minister lays stone of temple link road

Our Correspondent

Una, May 9

Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar yesterday laid the foundation stone of Saili-Mahadev Temple link road via Lobowal village in Kutlehar Assembly segment. A sum of Rs 6 crore will be spent on the road. He also laid the stones of Panchvati Park, estimated to cost Rs 25 lakh near Banode Mahadev temple, and two road causeways in Chattara village.

At Chattara village, Kanwar said a balanced development of the Kutlehar Assembly segment had been done during the Jai Ram Thakur government. He said work on the Bohru-Salangri link road was almost completed. He said Chattara was being developed as a model panchayat by undertaking development works estimated at Rs 3.5 crore. He said Rs 1.5 crore was being spent in the panchayat under the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide drinking water in the left-out households.