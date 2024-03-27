Una MLA Satpal starts BJP’s campaign for Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Una, March 26

Una MLA Satpal Satti formally launched the BJP campaign in favour of the Lok Sabha candidate Anurag Thakur in Una Sadar Assembly segment on Monday. Addressing a public gathering at Charatgarh village, he said the Union Government led by Narendra Modi has worked for the welfare of all sections of society.

Satti said people from all walks of life, particularly those representing the weaker sections, have been immensely benefited through the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme, which was available at all government health institutions, including the AIIMS and PGI. He also detailed the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana through which families belonging to underprivileged sections were given free LPG connections and refills. He claimed that the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The BJP MLA said the Congress party has betrayed the people of the state for power, adding that the Congress gave ‘guarantees’ which they could not fulfil, but the innocent people of the state were taken away by the Congress gimmicks.

Satti said the six Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh publicly expressed their dissatisfaction with the party. He said the law and order situation in the state was worsening. The Congress government in the state was poised topple without any efforts by the BJP, he added.

The BJP leader charged that about 200 Aadhaar card centres in the state were forcibly closed by the state government, thereby rendering several hundred youth, jobless besides causing inconvenience to the people.

